Voting has opened for this year’s Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative board of directors election, and five Teton Valley residents are running to hold the two southern valley seats on the board. Nolan Boyle and incumbent Jay Hanson are competing for the West Victor seat, while incumbent Georg Behrens is facing two opponents, Alan Thompson and Rod Gust, seeking the East Victor seat.
Hanson has already served the maximum allowed number of 15 consecutive years on the board, but he’s allowed to seek one final three-year term because he serves on a national board, the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation, which is Fall River’s primary source of borrowed funds. Hanson said he strives to stay informed on the electric cooperative business and works to represent all owner-members equally.
Boyle, a Teton Valley native and retired Air Force officer who served as Teton County Clerk, said his goal as a director is to continue reliable, modern, inexpensive service and to treat Fall River employees fairly.
Behrens has served one term on the Fall River board. As a facility and energy management business owner in Victor, he said he uses his engineering experience to maintain Fall River’s competitive rates, ensure reliability, and look for clean and sustainable energy opportunities.
Gust served in the Vietnam War and has spent much of his life in Teton Valley as a contractor, farmer, church leader, and hospital volunteer. He said he values making informed decisions and serving his community.
Thompson said he is qualified to hold a seat on the board of directors because of his varied experiences; he has owned a construction company, restaurant, laundromat, and rental properties, held leadership positions in both church and community organizations, and served as a city planning and zoning commissioner. Thompson is fluent in Spanish and often translates for local schools and for his current employer, the City of Victor.
All Fall River owner-members will also weigh in on some bylaw changes and vote on one of two candidates for the North Island Park district. In that district Bob Stantus is running against incumbent Jeff Keay. Every member will receive a ballot in the mail and can vote by returning the ballot, visiting directvote.net/FRREC until June 10, or dropping a ballot at a local Fall River office on the morning of June 13.
The results will be announced at the end of the annual member meeting on June 13, which this year will be held virtually starting at 1 p.m. For more information and to attend the online meeting go to www.fallriverelectric.com.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.