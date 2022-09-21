There are many sure signs of fall in Teton Valley. Snow on the Tetons, Timberwolves football, and head-to-toe camouflage in Broulim’s are just a few of the indicators that winter is once again drawing near.
For Curtis Hendricks, Idaho Fish & Game regional wildlife manager, it’s one of his favorite times of the year.
While hunters are heading out into the hills to fill their tags, it is important to remember the pastime isn’t all about the thrill of the hunt.
Hunters are, as they have always been, a crucial conservation tool for F&G to maintain game populations across the state and correct population sizes that ebb and flow with natural influences.
Chief among those influences is the weather. Each fall is drastically shaped by the preceding three seasons that come before it. In this fall’s case, we are wrapping up a hot, but at times wet summer that followed a particularly cold and wet spring. Last winter was relatively dry but still cold and snowy.
“It is always interesting what our perception of weather severity or climate and what the impacts are versus the reality on what happens to populations,” said Hendricks. “Although it wasn’t a through-the-roof year, winter kind of held on and came late. We did see some mortality associated with that. If it would have broke and gotten a little warmer and spring would have come on a little earlier it wasn’t bad. It was one of those average years, which we’ll take.”
Mule deer, like most other ungulates, haven’t fully recovered from tougher winters that occurred semi-recently.
“On all these [populations] we are trying to still kind of get back to where we were right before the 2016 winter. That was a crusher. 2019 was another pretty heavy year as far as mortality,” said Hendricks.
Hendricks remains hopeful that mule deer populations are trending upwards, getting nearer and nearer to being back to the numbers that F&G want them to be in.
“This year should be even a little better than last year was, and last year was a bit better than the year before. Our harvest last year supported that,” said Hendricks.
Seasons and regulations were last set for 2021, so there remains a fair number of areas where antlerless harvest is still being regulated. The only exception is in the units around Island Park, where herds grew despite those tough winters.
Elk are following the same trends as mule deer, with populations for the most part inside F&G objectives with a surplus into those same northern units.
“Elk continue to do well, populations across the board are within objectives, and a few populations are above objectives, mainly back into Island Park,” said Hendricks.
The only exception is for the Palisades zones, which consist of units 67 (north of the Palisades reservoir and Swan Valley), 65 (Teton Valley), and 64 (southeast of Rexburg). This specific elk population was also a concern last year.
“We’re looking at trying to make that herd grow a little bit and try to get the cow segment to grow back into our management objectives, we were under it in our last survey in 2020,” said Hendricks.
The Palisades elk are challenged by many factors, including limited winter range. That limited winter range means F&G has a tough job in that it has a particularly small room for error in this zone. Too many animals equal an increase in wildlife collisions and agricultural conflict. Too few animals and populations start to become threatened.
Whitetail deer differ from the common trends elk and mule deer share and, due to more efficient reproduction and recruitment, F&G has fewer regulations on their bigger populations.
“They tend to hold their own. The philosophy has been to keep a good amount of pressure on whitetails so as to not see expansion and over the top population levels throughout the areas where they inhabit,” said Hendricks.
Whitetails tend to focus their attention on terrain like riparian corridors and areas that sit adjacent to agricultural land. Teton Valley, specifically units 65, 64, 62, and 62A, were noted as areas that are seeing a lot of deer.
“The reason for that is there is a lot of diversity on those landscapes, if you look at places where whitetails are, it’s a lot of riparian corridors intermixed with agricultural interface and the lower elevations of our mountain communities,” said Hendricks.
While whitetail deer, mule deer, and elk numbers are coming up, there is an emerging, always-fatal threat to all three species in addition to moose and caribou. Chronic Wasting Disease was first discovered in Idaho last fall, in F&G hunting unit 14 near Riggins.
While that case was located on the other side of the state, Hendricks can attest to it only being a matter of time before it shows up in eastern Idaho due to its proximity to Montana, Wyoming, and Utah, which have all had recorded cases in free-ranging populations.
“For years we were expecting to detect CWD on our eastern boundary down here in our Pocatello region and Idaho Falls region, or our northern potions of our state up against Libby, MT,” said Hendricks. “It was a bit of a surprise for it to show up in the Riggins area, as it wasn’t where we anticipated it showing up, but it showing up in the state was not surprising.”
F&G in the Upper Snake region will have multiple collection sites where hunters can deposit samples from each animal. Since there have been no confirmed cases in eastern Idaho, it is still a detection game for wildlife officials.
“On our end down here it is still a detection and monitoring process. We do like to get our hands on as many samples whether it is from deer or elk. If you pay attention we have head collection barrels and head sample sites across the region at eight locations,” said Hendricks.