Wildlife biologists came to the rescue of a mature bull elk tangled in a haystack tarp and cordage in the Monteview area Thursday morning.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game biologists darted the bull with a tranquilizer dart and removed the large tangle from the sedated animal.
“He was paying visits to haystacks and getting a bite to eat at night,” said James Brower, regional communications manager for Fish and Game. “The part we don’t know is where the tarp came from originally, but it was around a stack and he fought with it and got it tangled in his antlers.”
Brower said a rancher checking on his fields Thursday morning noticed the animal moving slowly with its vision hampered and called Fish and Game.
“We are very appreciative because you have to get on these things quick,” he said. “All sorts of things can happen. The quicker we know about it the better.”
Brower said the Monteview area north of Mud Lake has groups of wintering elk visiting haystacks and causing Fish and Game personnel to visit often to haze the animals away from the haystacks.
