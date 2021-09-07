The Teton River is due for its two-year checkup, and Idaho Fish and Game biologists and technicians will be out this month electrofishing and surveying trout numbers.
Brett High, regional fisheries manager for the Upper Snake Region, said they usually survey the Teton River every two years.
“There’s two different sites that we do as far as monitoring,” High said. “They’re both in the valley.”
High said the first site is the Nickerson Reach near the confluence of the river and Teton Creek. It will be surveyed Sept. 7 and Sept. 14. The second site, called the Breckenridge Reach, is near the Packsaddle Bridge area and will be done Sept. 8 and Sept. 15. He said they like to give the public a heads up in case anglers want to avoid the disruption.
“It’s a courtesy effort for them,” High said. “It’s a small river and we make a lot of noise and we certainly disrupt the fish. That can factor into someone’s enjoyment if they’re taking a day to go fishing.”
Fish and Game said it will post notifications on its Facebook page of any changes in the schedule.
Fish and Game also plans to survey a stretch of the South Fork of the Teton River from near Rexburg to its confluence with the Henry’s Fork River.
“That’s a site that we do less frequently,” High said. “It was last surveyed in 2015, so it’s been a while.”
Fish and Game manages the river with a preference for cutthroat trout. During the last survey in 2019, biologists found 697 cutthroat trout per mile, 526 rainbows and 1,603 brook trout in the Nickerson Reach.
“It’s a lot of brook trout but a fairly strong cutthroat population,” High said. “If you look at biomass, there’s probably more biomass of cutthroat than brook trout, brook trout are small and numerous.”
Downstream at the Breckenridge Reach, the 2019 percentages changed to 67 cutthroat per mile, 802 rainbow trout per mile and 673 brook trout per mile. High said one alarming development is an increase in brown trout in the river taking up space they prefer cutthroat would utilize.
“The brown trout we have observed in Teton Valley since the late ‘80s, but they’ve always been few and far between, in the single digits,” he said. “The last few surveys – 2017 and 2019 – we’ve seen an increasing number of brown trout, especially in that Breckenridge Reach further down in the valley. They were up to 8% of the species composition in 2019. So that’s cause for alarm.”
High said he is not expecting big numbers this year because of the drought.
“I think given the conditions we’ve had this summer, I’m guessing our numbers are going to be down from 2019,” he said. “My prediction is we’ll have similar compositions of cutthroat, rainbow and brook trout, but lower numbers.”