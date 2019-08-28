Regional Conservation Officer Doug Petersen treated and released
Regional Conservation Officer Doug Petersen of Idaho Falls was injured in a horse accident Tuesday, Aug 28. He was evacuated by an Air Idaho medical helicopter and transported to the Eastern Idaho Medical Center where he was treated and released.
Petersen was on horseback patrolling Brush Creek in Caribou County with another officer when the accident occurred. They were able to use an emergency satellite transmitter to call for help.
The Fish and Game office in Idaho Falls received the emergency transmission at approximately 3 p.m. and called for an emergency evacuation. Caribou County Sheriff’s Office, Fish and Game and Search and Rescue also responded to the scene.
Petersen, formerly of Teton Valley, served as chairman for the Teton School Board for two terms before moving to Idaho Falls.
