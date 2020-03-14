A patient has tested positive for coronavirus in Teton County, Idaho. Teton Valley Health and Eastern Idaho Public Health confirmed that information and gave a few more details during a press conference held on the night of March 14.
A female Teton County resident under the age of 60 experienced mild symptoms after coming in contact with a person who was confirmed to have the virus in a neighboring state. She alerted Teton Valley Health on Thursday and was tested on Thursday evening. Her test was sent to the Idaho Bureau of Labs. At 3 p.m. today, March 14, she was confirmed to be presumptive positive for COVID-19. The patient has remained at home since Thursday. TVH and EIPH are collecting information on her travel history and are in the process of notifying individuals who possibly risked exposure. When asked, EIPH Community Health Division Director James Corbett said the patient has not been in contact with local schools, but did not clarify that statement. During the press conference, no other identifying information was released in order to protect the patient's privacy.
Nikki Ripplinger, TVH Infection Preventionist, said during the briefing that TVH has been preparing since January for the arrival of the virus. TVH has been working and communicating with the state, county, school district, and local governments, as well as following Center for Disease Control guidelines, doing training drills, and following proper personal protective equipment protocol.
Geri Rackow, the district director of East Idaho Public Health, commended TVH for the great job it has done handing this positive case as well as its proactive actions.
Rackow added that there is no indication of community spread and that the risk remains low. She asked that people in Teton Valley continue to take everyday measures such as hand-washing, avoiding sick people and large crowds, practicing social distancing, and staying home if they feel sick.
Rackow said that EIPH is not recommending that the school district close schools at this time.
TVH CEO Keith Gnagey said that many residents have approached TVH about counseling and testing (please see the graphic below for more guidance on contacting TVH about possible symptoms), but that the hospital has only tested those who fit the CDC and Idaho Public Health guidelines. Ripplinger said that TVH has sent five tests to the Bureau of Labs since the end of February.
For more local coverage of the pandemic and its impacts on our community, please visit tetonvalleynews.net where the TVN staff is posting updates regularly, free to all readers.
