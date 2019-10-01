The First Lady to visit National Parks and Landmarks
First Lady Melania Trump will travel to Jackson on Thursday, October 3 to visit national parks and spread the message of her initiative, BE BEST.
In a press release issued on Oct. 1 from the Office of the First Lady, the visit out west will focus on one of the First Lady’s pillars of BE BEST - well-being - and encourage fourth graders to get a park pass from NPS.gov in order to spend time outdoors and learn more about the natural beauty of our country.
"In addition to speaking with children about the value of getting out in nature and our national parks, this trip will highlight a few historic natural landmarks," read the press release.
According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide, "Her arrival follows about a month after Donald Trump‘s campaign cadre netted over $1 million during a luncheon at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in August. The Trumps’ daughter, Ivanka Trump, her husband, Jared Kushner, and other administration officials trumpeted their optimism for the president’s reelection chances to an audience of about 100."
Earlier this month, alongside the National Park Services, the First Lady and fourth grade students from a local DC school participated in the ceremonial grand reopening of the Washington Monument. Mrs. Trump also helped distribute “Every Kid Outdoors” passes, a program of NPS that provides students with free access to hundreds of America’s beautiful national parks, lands, and waters read the press release.
