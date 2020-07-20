The first go-round of the National High School Finals Rodeo is in the books as of Monday’s early performance and the Idaho qualifiers are doing quite well in Guthrie, Oklahoma.
The Idaho competitors are doing so well that in one event, bareback riding, Idaho’s All-Around Cowboy, Cooper Cooke of Victor is leading the event overall with a score of 84.5 points for his Monday morning ride.
Two of Cooke’s teammates, Kelby Schneiter and Wes Shaw also scored on mounts, giving Idaho three riders who made rides in an event where two rides will guarantee you a spot in the Short Go-Round coming up later in the week. Schneiter scored a 69.5 and Shaw had a 54-point ride.
In the barrel racing event, Isabella Manning led the Idaho contingent with a time of 15.957 which was good enough for fourth in her performance and not far behind the overall leader in the event. Jada June Totten posted a 16.281 time, Macey Fillmore of Rexburg had a time of 17.827 and Brinlee Smith of Georgetown posted a 16.173 time.
In boy’s cutting, the Idaho group was led by Will Brockettk’s score of 141, while Sod Williams of Arbon Valley was right behind with a 139 and Ryn Severe had a score of 136. Joe ZeBarth also posted a score of 62. Leading the event is a score of 148.
In breakaway roping, Raegan Steed leads the Idaho girls with a time of 12.21 seconds while Laynee Gregersen of Malta posted a time of 14.96 seconds.
In bull riding, there were no scores posted which usually means that the bulls won the day.
In tie-down roping, all four of Idaho’s cowboys posted solid times led by Cooper Duffin of Pocatello with a time of 9.2 seconds. Blackfoot’s Nick Chappel posted a time of 10.17 and Waid Dalton of Richfield had a 13.67. All are well within reach of the event leader who had a 8.69 second time.
In girl’s cutting, Kiersten Brockett led the Idaho contingent with a 144-point score while Kate Budge was right behind with with 143 points.
In goat tying, always a popular event, Paige Bennet leads Idaho with a time of 8.98 seconds and right behind is Laynee Gregersen with at time of 9.03 seconds.
In pole bending, Idaho is led by Macy Fillmore with a time of 20.946 and she is followed by Brinn Bowman with a time of 21.314, Breyer Smith at 22.453 and Caylee Bradshaw with a time of 25.953.
In saddle bronc riding, Carson Dayton of Rigby scored a 61 points in an event where very few riders posted qualified rides.
In steer wrestling, Idaho was led by Gage Gregersen of Malta with a time of 5.19 seconds and is followed by Wes Shaw with at time of 6.82 seconds and Whitt Smith of Lewiston had a time of 8.4 seconds.
In team roping, the duo of Dawson and Jackson Cummings posted a time of 8.73 seconds.
In the reined cow horse event, Idaho came up strong with four competitors scoring. Kyler Erickson of Rigby led the way with a score of 284.5 and just behind is Arbon Valley’s Sod Williams with a score of 281.5. Next is Cooper Iveson with a score of 227.5 and then Isabella Manning with a score of 241.5.
Overall, the Idaho girls are ranked 24th with a total of 185 points and the Idaho boys have a score of 561.42 points, good enough for 10th place in the standings.
