Eastern Idaho Public Health and Teton Valley Health will announce Eastern Idaho’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Teton County, Idaho at 7:30 p.m. this evening in the Boardroom at Teton Valley Health (120 East Howard Avenue, Driggs, Idaho).
A press release with additional information will be sent out after the announcement. Teton Valley News will livestream the meeting tonight.
