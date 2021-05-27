The Caribou-Targhee National Forest announced that firewood permits for 2021 will go on sale next month.
Firewood will cost $6.25 per cord with a minimum purchase of four cords ($25).
Additional cords may be purchased for $6.25 a cord, up to a maximum of eight cords per household.
“Firewood is an important commodity for many individuals in Idaho,” said Tom Silvey, Caribou-Targhee National Forest Timber Program Manager. “Last year we sold 9,427 cords of wood.”
Other products will also go on sale next month, including transplant permits and post and pole permits, the Caribou-Targhee said. Permits for firewood and other products can be found at all district offices for pickup or through the mail. Firewood permits are also available at the following vendor locations: Hillview Gas Station in Ririe, Central Service in Malad, CAL Ranch in Pocatello, Stokes True Value in Preston, and Caribou-Jack’s Trading Company in Soda Springs.
The Caribou-Targhee said not all lands are open to firewood cutting and offers a firewood map designating areas where cutting is allowed. Only down or standing dead wood is allowed to be harvested for firewood.
“Less traveled roads may be more likely to have firewood available,” the Caribou-Targhee said. “Expect to travel further and search more than in past years.”
Go to fs.usda.gov/detail/ctnf/passes-permits/forestproducts for more information.