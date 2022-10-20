Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 11.19.06 AM.png

The perscribed burn zone map and a history of USFS perscribed burns in Pine Creek Pass. 

 USFS

TETON VALLEY, Idaho, October 19, 2022 – Firefighters on the Teton Basin Ranger District will continue prescribed fire operations on the Red Creek Prescribed Fire Project, located on Pine Creek Pass. This project will improve wildlife habitat and manage forest vegetation. Ignition operations may start as early as Thursday, October 20 of this week. Updates will be posted to the forest’s Facebook page at USFSCaribouTarghee.

The Red Creek Prescribed Fire Project Area is located, just north of Highway 31, in the area of Pine Creek Pass (Unit 10). During operations, Forest Service Trail #230 (Rocky Peak) will be closed from 11AM Thursday to 11AM Struday. The public is encouraged to choose another recreation location while operations are in effect.

