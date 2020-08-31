Two fires reported Sunday morning are burning in the backcountry near the Idaho/Wyoming border. High winds and steep, rugged terrain are impeding firefighting efforts.
Dry Waterfall
· Located near Upper Palisades Lake, 9 miles east of Swan Valley
· Size: .1 acre
· Cause: Lightning
· Fire resources: Helitack Crew. Five crew members are on scene
· Contained: 0%
Smoky Hollow
· Located approximately 6 miles southwest of Wilson, Wyoming, just above Mosquito Creek
· Size: 17 acres
· Cause: Undetermined
· Fire resources: 15 firefighters currently on scene
· Contained: 0%
· The fire is burning in very steep terrain with an estimated 50% slope. Multiple falling snags and high winds are affecting firefighter’s ability to engage the fire safely. No structures are threatened. The public is asked to stay out of the area; avoid the 050 trail, the 054 trail and Forest Service Road 30975 road on the Bridger-Teton National Forest near Mosquito Creek.