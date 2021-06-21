The Black Knoll fire started at approximately 5 p.m. on June 21, 10 miles north of St. Anthony. BLM, Forest Service, South Fremont, and North Fremont resources responded. The fire is actively burning in grass, sage and Juniper. Fire is burning on BLM, State, and private land. The smoke was easily visible from Teton Valley.
Cause: Under investigation
Fire Size: estimated at 150 acres
Percent Contained: 0%, Estimated containment midnight as of June 21.
Fire Behavior: Fire is actively burning towards the north.
Structures Threatened: None
Fuels and Terrain: Burning in grass, sage, and juniper.
Fire Crews/Resources: 5 engines, 2 dozers, 2 single-engine air tankers (SEATS), 1 type 3 helicopter, 1 large air tanker on order. (BLM, USFS, South Fremont, and North Fremont)
Evacuations: None in effect.
Closures: None. Public is advised to stay away from Sand Creek Road if possible.