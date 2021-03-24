In an astonishingly quick display, paramedics on the Teton County Fire & Rescue A-shift team unzipped a hard-shell backpack and slid a small, slightly curved backboard under a rescue dummy’s back. Almost instantly, they added an arched segment over the mock patient’s sternum, and with a few clips secured and buttons pressed, they stepped back. The process was complete in under a minute.
Without a single hand on their patient, he was receiving absolutely flawless chest compressions. This newly-acquired piece of technology, called a Lucas Device, is a game-changer for how first responders will be able to manage cardiac arrest calls in Teton Valley. “If I had known how amazing this tool is, I would have budgeted for it much sooner,” said Fire Chief Bret Campbell. “It really is amazing.”
Last week, the A-shift at the Driggs Fire Station offered a full-speed demonstration of the Lucas Device, which the department purchased approximately a month ago. All of the department’s first responders have been receiving training on the new technology, and how to implement it in an emergency.
EMS Division Chief and Paramedic Kevin Bollar, one of the A-shift medics, agreed with Chief Campbell. “There are so many benefits to having this resource, but the most significant one is the impact on our available manpower. When there are only two responders on an ambulance, and one is tied up delivering chest compressions, that is half your team. With two responders free, we can get to other important tasks like administering IV medications or defibrillation more quickly. And when every second counts, that’s huge.”
The American Heart Association explains that when someone has suffered a heart attack, chest compressions are one of the most critical interventions for his or her survival. High-quality CPR is defined as delivering between 100-120 compressions per minute, each of which are at least two inches in depth. While these guidelines sound simple, they can be surprisingly difficult to achieve in an emergency situation.
One major reason that the quality of chest compressions during CPR wavers is that it’s a tiring task. Even when responders trade off after two-minute intervals, giving chest compressions is a physically demanding activity. The Lucas Device eliminates the problem of compression fatigue entirely. “We have great paramedics and EMTs,” explained Chief Bollar. “But when it comes to CPR, even the best-trained humans can’t compare to the precision of the high-performance CPR that this delivers. It’s always the right depth and right pace.”
Studies have shown that patients who receive chest compressions with a Lucas Device get more consistent compressions with fewer interruptions, for a longer period of time.
This translates to better blood flow to the brain and heart, even during a cardiac event, and a greater chance that the patient will survive. First responders are able to begin compressions with the Lucas Device on scene, and without any disruption to the life-saving rhythm, load a patient into the ambulance and transport them to the hospital.
Additionally, the Lucas Device can help protect first responders from injury. It’s not uncommon for paramedics, EMTs, and other medical professionals to experience back pain after giving chest compressions at an awkward angle. Moreover, it’s nearly impossible to give a patient chest compressions while being properly restrained by a seat belt in an ambulance, putting responders at extreme risk during patient transport. With mechanical CPR underway, responders avoid back injury, and are also able to be fully buckled up while the ambulance is on the road.
Currently, the department’s only Lucas Device is on the ambulance based in Driggs, but Chief Campbell explained that the department is in the process of acquiring grant funding to purchase one for the Victor station as well.
The Driggs ambulance also received an upgraded system to load a patient gurney into the back with the assistance of a power lift assist. Responders no longer need to use their own strength to hoist a gurney into the ambulance; they can now clip the head of the gurney into the mechanized system and it will smoothly lift the patient to the appropriate level to be gently rolled in. “It’s seamless and extremely stable,” said Chief Campbell. “That translates to increased comfort for our patients, and also far less strain on our responders’ backs. Back injuries can be serious, and we actively work to avoid them. Our team is small, and losing one responder to an injury has potential consequences for the whole community. Keeping everyone as safe as possible is a top priority.”