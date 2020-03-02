Several Teton County offices will be on the ballot for the May 19 primary election. The candidate filing period is open until March 13 at 5 p.m.
The District 1 county commissioner seat, representing Victor and the south end of the valley, is currently held by Cindy Riegel. The official elected in the November general election would hold the seat for a four-year term.
The District 2 county commissioner seat, representing Driggs and the west side of the valley, is currently held by Harley Wilcox. The official elected in the November general election would hold the seat for a two-year term. County commissioners earn an annual salary of $33,600 and receive benefits.
The county prosecuting attorney position, currently held by Billie Siddoway, will be on the ballot for a four-year term. The prosecutor earns $76,900 per year and receives benefits.
The sheriff’s seat is open for a four-year term. Sheriff Tony Liford has confirmed he will not seek reelection this year. The sheriff receives $71,500 per year and benefits.
All candidates must be U.S. citizens who are at least 21 years old. Commissioner and sheriff candidates must have lived in Teton County for at least a year and commissioners must have lived within their districts for at least 90 days prior to the primary election. Prosecutor candidates must be licensed to practice law in Idaho.
All the positions are partisan, meaning a candidate must declare party affiliation, or run as an independent if registered with no party. In order to file, candidates need to submit a declaration of candidacy and $40 or a petition signed by at least five registered qualified electors to the county clerk’s office. Before filing, candidates must also file an appointment of political treasurer online. For more information on filing, visit the county website. The deadline to file as a write-in candidate is April 21.
The Idaho presidential primary election for the Republican, Democratic, and Constitution parties is happening on March 10.
