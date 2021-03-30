On March 25, the Idaho Department of Fish & Game and Idaho State Department of Agriculture confirmed the presence of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease, a fatal and highly contagious disease that affects animals in the rabbit family (domestic and wild rabbits, hares, and pikas). Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease does not infect humans or non-rabbit species.
The disease has not been detected in Teton County at this time, but wildlife experts are asking community members to remain vigilant.
The two RHD positive jackrabbits were part of a larger group of rabbits found dead southwest of the Boise airport in Ada County in early March. This is first known case of RHD in Idaho. Testing was conducted in coordination with US Geological Survey National Wildlife Health Center and the USDA Foreign Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory.
Anyone encountering a dead wild rabbit is asked to leave the carcass in place and report it online, or by calling Fish and Game’s Wildlife Health Laboratory at (208) 939-9171, or a regional Fish and Game office.
RHD symptoms can include sudden death, bleeding from the eyes and bloodstained noses caused by internal bleeding. Infected rabbits may develop a fever, respiratory distress and lack of appetite.
The RHDV2 virus is very resistant to extreme temperatures. It can be spread through direct contact or exposure to an infected rabbit’s excretions or blood. The virus can also survive and spread from carcasses, food, water, and any contaminated materials. People can spread the virus indirectly by carrying it on their clothing and shoes. Experts recommend to avoid handling dead wild rabbit carcasses.
If you suspect your domestic rabbit may have RHD, contact your veterinarian immediately and notify ISDA. RHD is a mandatory reportable disease in Idaho, and should be reported to Idaho State Department of Agriculture at (208) 332-8540.