Real estate market is hottest in memory, local agents say
Dozens of active transactions at any given time. Fifteen minute intervals between posting a listing and getting the first call about it. Missing lunch for days at a time. Cash offers above the asking price. Luxury properties moving quickly after years of dormancy.
Real estate agents, lenders, and title companies in Teton Valley agree—they’ve never seen anything like this market.
Tayson Rockefeller of Teton Valley Realty said that for years people have asked, “Is this the tipping point when we become the new Park City?” He has always brushed off that question, but now it’s beginning to feel like a reality.
“People are fleeing populated areas, they can work from home, and they have cash. They’re coming from California, Texas, the east coast, they’re even being crowded out of Colorado,” Rockefeller said. As a result, the luxury market in Teton Valley has rebounded in a huge way.
“We’ve started to see transactions with numbers we’d never seen before,” he said. “There’s been a wave of people pushing the limit of what they could list their houses at, and they’re getting $1.3 million, $1.5 million, $1.7 million.”
The upward trend isn’t isolated to our small corner of the world. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported in July that buyers from population centers are driving what could be Jackson Hole’s biggest year ever in dollar amounts. Over in Ada County, the Idaho Press is reporting a “feeding frenzy” of home buyers desperate to place the winning bid.
Rockefeller distinctly remembers the last time the local real estate market was so active.
“In 2007-08, we were doing gangbusters for a little longer than the rest of the country, and then the recession hit us so, so hard,” he said.
But this time isn’t the same, agents confirm.
“This is not the buyer we saw previously,” said Andrea Loban of Fall Line Realty Group. “Then it was big developers buying 800 acres and subdividing the land into 2.5-acre lots. This seems more sustainable, with a lot of cash buyers or people making huge down payments. That means there won’t be all the foreclosures.”
Anne Fish of Engel & Völkers Jackson Hole, who said that this year has been five times bigger than any past year in her two decades selling in Teton Valley and Jackson, confirmed that this time around feels different from the pre-recession boom of the early aughts.
“Then there were a lot of people leveraging assets, people who had a lot of equity in their homes taking that to buy second homes,” Fish said. “It wasn’t real money. Now it’s faster and more furious. You wouldn’t believe the numbers I’ve seen—people putting $300,000 as a down payment.”
Fish decided to turn this remarkable inflow of investment into a giving opportunity. She has committed to donating ten percent of her commissioners to charity, with five percent going to the buyer or seller’s choice, one percent to the Special Olympics, and four percent to her nonprofit of choice. So far she has chosen to donate to the Community Foundations on either side of the hill so that the funds go to all the local nonprofits.
“I just wrote a $16,000 check to the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole. That feels pretty good,” she said.
Part of her goal is making that essential first introduction between new residents and the many nonprofits that keep this community afloat.
“I ask a buyer, what are they passionate about, and they’ll say, health care or the symphony or dogs,” Fish said. “Then I get to give the buyer the contact info for the Teton Valley Community Animal Shelter. The buyers are excited to have found nonprofits that check all their boxes and the donation makes a huge difference to those organizations. That’s a relationship that will keep going.”
Meanwhile, historically low interest rates mean that the people who already have homes are refinancing in droves. Eric Burba, the senior vice president of mortgage lending at Guaranteed Rate in Jackson, estimated that 70 percent of transactions going through his office are refinances, many of them for Teton Valley homes.
“It’s been a stress on the system,” he said about the high volume of transactions.
And younger or first-time buyers are enticed by the low rates, although the inventory of properties under $500,000 in Teton Valley is dwindling.
“The very low interest rates do mean that people can afford a larger mortgage, which makes for an interesting conversation,” Loban noted. “It’s allowing people to get into a starter home for $450,000.”
And that glut of vacant land in Teton Valley that we always hear about, the 8,000 vacant lots in underdeveloped or zombie subdivisions? The actual number of feasible building properties is much lower than that, Rockefeller said. More like 3,500, and that number is dropping.
As they work marathon days and receive phone calls from dawn to nightfall, agents agree that there’s one upside to the new safety precautions: they no longer drive clients around to showings.
“That’s my favorite part of the pandemic,” Loban laughed. “Also we’re focused on safety protocol in other ways, like minimizing the impact of being in someone’s house during a showing, and always wearing a mask with clients.”
Although he doesn’t like making predictions, Rockefeller expects Teton Valley to experience one of three scenarios. It could become the next destination and be forever altered; the economic realities of the pandemic could catch up to us and all those new residents will realize how long and hard winter can be here, and sales will drop; or a possibility somewhere in between, in which the market stabilizes as certain parts of the valley become even more exclusive and expensive, while some vacant land remains and prices stay high because construction prices remain high. Rockefeller is leaning toward that scenario.
“But I don’t make predictions,” he added.