armhouse 208 on the north end of Driggs has quietly transformed over the last half of the year and owner Kate Zupancic continues to evolve the business.
“My hope is that what makes me happy, will make other people happy,” Zupancic said as she walks through the store last week with the ease of someone walking through their own home. “Everything in here would be in my house.”
And Zupancic would know, she’s been running the same successful business in Las Vegas, WC Equestrian, since 2007 before opening this second store along Highway 33 in Driggs.
“We always said we would love to raise our kids here,” Zupancic said of the Tetons. Growing up, she spent holidays and vacations with her parents in Jackson. It was one day on a trip back from Idaho Falls that she and her family decided it was time to make the move to greener pastures and quickly found a space in the valley that would hold not only their home, but also their passion for riding. That was seven years ago.
Her mother pointed out a little while later that the Broken Spur was for sale and thought that Zupancic could do something different with the store while still offering the community all of their equestrian needs under her banner of expertise.
“Being an English rider, I know how difficult it is to find tack that’s a good fit,” she said. “We are opening the warehouse this spring where riders can come in and try things on.”
Farmhouse 208 is both modern and western, warm and comforting with gifts and offerings suitable for everyone and every occasion be it a last minute birthday celebration, house warming or holiday.
“We want you to come in and be social and feel like you are in your own living room,” said Zupancic of Farmhouse’s shopping experience. “We are modern with an equestrian flare and farmhouse feel.”
It was important for Zupancic to have a store that did not compete with other valley gift shops she said pointing to the uniqueness of the brands she carries.
“I love pretty things and I love making things pretty,” she said. “The products I have now are not what I will have later.” She added that while she has a few favorite brands she always keeps in stock, she is regularly changing out her offerings for something new and fresh.
“I like to evolve and change with what is new and fresh,” she said. “You could shop in here every other month and you will find something new. You have to go into the store and see it because there is something for everyone.”
Farmhouse 208 is open six days a week and closed on Mondays. Visit them at 535 Moraine Court in Driggs or reach them at (208) 354-3389 or online at www.facebook.com/farmhouse208.
