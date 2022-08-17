The NRCS’s Jacob Owens demonstrates how soil runoff and aquifer recharge efficiency is dependent on ground cover and the presence of organic material. The mechanism he is holding is a rainfall simulator.
Last Thursday at the Teton Valley Fair local ag producers, conservation officials, and nonprofit leaders gathered to educate the public at the Teton Soil Conservation District’s Farm Tour.
The farm and ranch tour, held for the first time in 2018, is one of the most important local agriculture events of the year. Water conservation, agriculture production, and project awareness were some of the topics discussed this year.
The tour started with a water runoff demonstration by NRCS Highlands conservation team leader Jacob Owens. Five trays were filled with soil, with different levels of organic material in the soil, and wetted by a rainfall simulator.
The demonstration illustrated how the presence of organic materials contributed to healthy water runoff and aquifer recharge.
After the demonstration, attendees loaded up into buses which transported them to the Piquet family farm near the Bates river access.
The audience heard from Robert Piquet and his wife Morgan on best practices they use to manage cattle and poultry production. This included everything from water and hay management in the cattle fields to how they house and care for their poultry.
Next up was a crossing of the highway to a bank of the Teton River where Mike Lien, director of stream restoration and fisheries research at Friends of the Teton River, discussed riverbank restoration and how it affects sediment load in the water.
Last but not least was a tour of the Hill farm, where brothers Harley and Tom Hill discussed crop selection, large farm equipment, and larger-scale production methods. The brothers farm independently but teamed up for the discussion.
Lynn Bagley, chair of the Teton Soil Conservation District and FTR board member, discussed how important of an opportunity the tour is for farmers.
“This is a time for farmers to shine. We need to be more outgoing, even if we don’t tend to be that way. We need to reach out to people,” said Bagley.
Bagley hoped attendees would see how crucial collaboration is in sustainable ag production and water conservation is.
“I wanted them to see the importance of what they value in relationships between the organizations because we are going to have to do it together. We have to have more collaboration together and not so many battlefields,” said Bagley.
Will Stubblefield, Friends of the Teton River director of community education, talked about how water conservation is something everyone in Teton Valley needs to have on their mind.
“If you just moved here recently and are into kayaking and fishing but you don’t know about agriculture, then you might not understand how valuable that water resource is to that community and how tied it is to that livelihood and vice versa,” said Stubblefield.
While ag producers and river advocates certainly have a more intimate relationship with the watershed, everyday residents can do their part in water conservation by implementing measures such as watering lawns less often and more efficiently.
Bagley spoke to the need for community buy-in concerning water conservation.
“People need to understand that we have to learn how to conserve water,” said Bagley. “We can’t just go willy-nilly like we used to, Those days are gone.”