There’s nothing like the first rainy or snowy day of the autumn season to wet your appetite for homegrown slow-cooked soul food. When the weather changes, yummy, comfort food hits the spot after a busy summer. If you were lucky enough to have your garden plants survive the September frost, like me, you may have an abundance of produce to harvest, preserve, and eat.
One reason soups and stews fit the bill so well when the season changes is that they do a wonderful job of warming and providing much needed nutrients. They are also a great way to use up a lot of your fresh produce, and they generally freeze well for later consumption. After a dry, hot summer, our bodies need nourishment to help maintain wellness and balance. Fall is often characterized by cool, windy, and dry conditions. Find balance by consuming foods that are the opposite of the outside environment. Eating seasonally and attuning to your own unique needs helps ward off illness and disease. Eating a nutritious diet is ever more important as we make the transition to spending more time indoors with less access to vitamin D, added stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, school schedules, politics, and work. It is one thing you can control in our ever-changing and uncertain world. With that said, here are some tips for making the most of the fall harvest, while staying in tune with the changes of the season.
Skip cold cereal and start your day with warm, protein-filled breakfasts like eggs, meat, porridge, oatmeal, and cream of wheat or rice. This also helps to level your blood sugar levels so you don’t automatically feel hungry mid-morning. For lunch and dinner, incorporate steamed vegetables, hearty grains and legumes into your diet—think soups, stews, and bisques. Consuming warm, cooked foods, instead of cold and raw veggies is another way to provide grounding and nourishment, especially in our windy and arid environment. Use spices and oils to enrich your dishes. Bring in healthy, sweet foods such as steamed apples or pears and soaked raisins or prunes. For sweeteners, skip refined sugars and opt instead for maple syrup or local honey. If canning, fermentation, and freezer preservation entices you be sure to follow food safety best practices. The University of Idaho Extension website has peer-reviewed publications and recipes for reference: https://www.uidaho.edu/extension/publications.
Finally, our Teton County 4-H Advisory Council is compiling a Teton Valley Cookbook filled with family favorite recipes. Since the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated the cancellation of our 2020 fundraising events, they are putting together a cookbook as a fundraiser for Teton 4-H club scholarships and supplies. If you have a favorite recipe you would like to share, please contact our new 4-H coordinator Christy James at teton4h@uidaho.edu. I hope you feel inspired to peruse and try new recipes and flavors this season. Here is to a safe and healthy fall!
Jennifer Werlin is an Extension Educator in Community Food Systems for the University of Idaho in Teton County.