Where oh where did the season go?
And how did our Market season go? You, dear reader, might inquire.
Let’s ask our new Market Manager, Karen Lowenthal...
Towards the end of our last Market this season, the sun finally graced us with its presence. Karen and I moved our chairs from the Market “office” in front of the Geo into its generous warmth. I began. “How was your first year as our Market Manager?”
No delay. “Fun! A fantastic way to meet people and really get to know our community. I’ll miss that — the personalities, the new friendships — and the food!”
I smiled in complete accord. “Splendid, Karen! Tell me, what were some of the more challenging aspects for you as Manager?”
“Mask push-back. It was tough sometimes explaining that even though the County had lifted its mask ordinance, it’s our Market and our rules. We wanted to make it as safe for vendors and visitors as possible. I’d say 98% of folks were OK with it, but that 2%...”
“I get it,” I responded, having myself stepped in several times to proffer a mask for the mask-less — and gotten unnecessarily rebuked. “Anything else?”
“Well, dog patrol. Most folks were understanding about our not wanting dogs in the Market. But again, there were a few...Next year, we’ll do a better job about getting the word out.”
“Agreed,” I concurred. “Not only do a lot of us here in the Valley own dogs, but it seems more people are travelling with their dogs and want to bring them along to Market. City Plaza is not a big space, and with the vendors busy with their customers, dogs, leashed or not, can cause problems, from intimidating other dogs to peeing where they shouldn’t.
“Other challenges, Karen?”
“Only people calling in mid-July when the Market’s its busiest asking if they could participate. Saying ‘no’ isn’t always easy! Most feel OK when I suggest they send the Market an email (tetonvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com) requesting an application for next year’s Market.
“And, oh yes — sometimes getting up at 5:30 a.m. to get here to set up and help whoever needs help. Recently, it’s been very dark...”
“On a brighter note,” I break in, smiling. “What will you remember most about your first year as Market Manager?”
“Being in the midst of happy people! I love to people-watch, and there’s plenty of interesting ones here. Especially all those adorable tow-heads! Some just beginning to walk, others with their feet well under them. I’ve also enjoyed chatting with the many different people traveling to Teton Valley. It’s so interesting — where they’re from and where they’re headed. I’ve also enjoyed answering their questions about Teton Valley. I’ve seen first-hand just how important this Market is to the people of our Valley. And, oh — our local eggs are THE BEST!!”
“Might I ask, Karen, did you experience any ‘Aha!’ moments over the course of the season?”
“You might say I ‘discovered’ Teton Valley. Especially during Tin Cup season when I learned more about our non-profits, and how generous folks here really are. I also learned that although we may not all share the same opinions, we can still appreciate and respect one another.”
“And for next year?” I asked.
“I hope we can bring the artisans back. I believe they did OK up at Mugler Plaza, but having them here in City Plaza adds so much to our Farmer’s Market experience. Our vendors did well this year — their weekly average (in dollars) was consistently higher than last year. So it’s not about the money; it’s for what they bring to the Market’s overall experience.”
“Can you elaborate on ‘the Market’s overall experience’?” I was keen to know.
“There’s a special feeling in this space when Market’s on,” Karen responded without hesitation. “The Market brings a vibrancy to our downtown. It’s a place people feel good coming to. There’s so much life and vitality when the Market’s in session that when after the vendors have all packed up and moved on, it’s hard to believe — were we really all just here?”
Big thanks to our new Market Manager, Karen Lowenthal! And to all the Market’s farmers, ranchers, cheese makers, bakers, and non-profits who contributed to a particularly memorable Market season. And, thank you, dear reader, for patronizing a true Teton Valley tradition.
‘Til next Market season, be safe, be well,
Your Market Elf