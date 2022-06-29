Options sparse for survivors of domestic violence
The extreme shortage and high cost of housing in Teton Valley has impacted community members across the spectrum but for survivors of domestic violence, the crisis often means being forced to choose between secure housing and safety for themselves and their children.
“Everybody should feel safe in their own home,” said Monica Carrillo, the bilingual advocate at Family Safety Network. “With the crisis, it’s really difficult. Victims are more likely to stay in an unsafe situation, or go back if they have left, because of the lack of housing. No one wants to be living in the streets with their kids.”
With a rental vacancy rate around 1% in Teton County, ID, and the cost of available rentals skyrocketing, it is very difficult to make a lifestyle change that hinges on finding a new home.
According to the 2022 Teton Regional Housing Needs Assessment, near or zero vacancy in this community is nothing new, but since the pandemic, the cost and availability of housing in nearby places like Madison County has changed dramatically, meaning a displaced person would need to look much farther afield to find a new home. Carrillo said that FSN considers it a win when a domestic violence survivor can find an affordable, safe place to live out of the area, but that is often very challenging, particularly when school-aged children are involved.
The housing needs assessment outlines the issues with low rental vacancy rates: when the rental market is near capacity, tenants have difficulty moving from one unit to another; tenants are vulnerable to increased cost burden when their rents go up; tenants fear reporting repair needs to landlords; and local businesses struggle to hire new employees from out of the area. In a housing survey performed for the assessment, 3% of respondents said they have no permanent housing, and have to couch surf, camp, or live in their vehicle.
A household now needs to earn $70,000 a year to afford market rate rentals, and the market rate single family house costs over $500,000 (although very few are available even at that price), which is only affordable (meaning a mortgage costs a third of one’s monthly income) for people earning 175% of the area median income.
FSN owns both an emergency housing unit where a survivor can stay for a night or a week, and a transitional home that can house an individual or a family for months. In the past, people using the transitional home stayed for a month or two before finding a more permanent option; now, Carrillo said, nine- to 12-month stays are the norm.
“The transitional home and program is just short term, while we help empower a person to start preparing for the future and permanent housing, but now there is nothing available and affordable to move on to,” she said. “These are difficult barriers for victims. None of our clients can afford what’s out there right now.”
FSN has a good relationship with the management at Fox Creek Place, a 56-apartment affordable housing complex in Driggs. With a letter of referral from the nonprofit, a survivor can go to the top of the waitlist for subsidized housing. Unfortunately, with a three-year waitlist and tenants only rarely leaving the complex, that still could mean a year of waiting for an affordable rental. The Community Safety Network in Jackson, which has multiple transitional apartments, has housed Teton Valley survivors in the past but that community is grappling with the same instability as this one and rarely has space for out-of-county residents.
FSN executive director Emily Bilcher told the Teton Board of County Commissioners earlier this month that the nonprofit is considering investing in more facilities, such as a tiny home in the backyard of its office, but high construction costs may prove insurmountable.
Carrillo noted that that’s why unrestricted funds to the nonprofit make a big difference; while FSN receives grants for specific purposes like training, the money raised during the Tin Cup Challenge and through direct donations can be spent in any way to improve the lives of domestic violence survivors.
She did point out that help is on the way within the next few years. The Depot Square affordable housing project in Driggs, which will have 30 units reserved for low income households, broke ground in May, and the Teton County Joint Housing Authority is working with Victor and the county on more projects. With her perspective on the desperate need for housing, and as a Latina who believes the Spanish-speaking community needs representation in local government, Carrillo recently joined the housing authority to tackle the crisis.
“Hopefully by next year we will have affordable housing available,” she said. “But what do you do in the meantime with people who are not safe and are in a dangerous situation? It’s so hard because you do want people to find housing that provides a pathway to freedom.”