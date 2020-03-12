Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative is once again offering scholarships to local area high school graduating seniors whose parents or guardians are members of Fall River Electric. A “member” is anyone who receives electric service from Fall River, whether at a permanent residence, a vacation property or commercial business. Over $70,000 in scholarship funds are available this year while throughout the history of this program, Fall River Electric has awarded over a half a million dollars in scholarships to deserving graduating seniors.
Fall River Electric scholarships are valued at $2,400 and are paid in increments of $600 annually. In order to apply, graduating seniors must provide a short written essay stating their educational goals and why they are deserving of a scholarship. Applications are now being accepted from seniors enrolled in the Madison, Jefferson, Ririe, Sugar-Salem, Fremont, Teton and West Yellowstone school districts.
Interested seniors or their parents or guardians may obtain a scholarship application by visiting the Fall River Electric website at www.fallriverelectric.com, then click “MYCOMMUNITY” and open the “Scholarships” tab on the dropdown menu to download an application.
Applications must be postmarked by Friday, March 27, 2020 or can be dropped off at any of Fall River’s offices in Ashton, Driggs or West Yellowstone. For further information or to answer questions, call Joni Amen at 208-652-7002 or email her at joni.amen@fallriverelectric.com.
About Fall River Electric
Fall River is a customer-owned, nonprofit electric utility providing over 17,000 connections to more than 14,000 owner-members in portions of three states including Idaho, western Wyoming and southwest Montana. Fall River is committed to safely and economically provide reliable energy and other services which bring value to its membership.
For more information visit, www.fallriverelectric.com.
