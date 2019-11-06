Fall River Electric experienced a major power outage on Friday night affecting all of Teton Valley, reported Ted Austin, Marketing and Public Relations Manager for Fall River Electric on Monday. It is unknown how many people were affected by the valley-wide event though Austin said Fall River serves 6,000 members in the area.
The outage began a little after 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 and power was restored to some areas shortly after midnight, Austin said. All areas were not restored until about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. The outage was the result of a yet-to-be identified problem with the main transmission line from Drummond to the Targhee substation which is located across from the Teton County Courthouse on the west side of Driggs. This line is operated by the Bonneville Power Administration. BPA is on-site this week trying to identify the problem.
While residents on Facebook are reporting that they saw a bright flash near Driggs just before the outage, Austin said that as of Monday he did not have any details on the reported flash.
“it would have been on the Bonneville Power Administration side of the substation and BPA is in the area investigating the over-all cause,” said Austin.
Tips to stay safe during an outage, from Fall River Electric:
MEDICAL NEEDS
Be equipped to tend to any current or unexpected medical conditions your family members may have. Ask your doctor about storing prescription medication, such as at least a three-days’ supply of heart and blood pressure medication, insulin for diabetics, and other prescription drugs like inhalers for those with asthma. Include battery backup power for power-dependent mobility devices, oxygen, and other assistive technology needs.
TOOLS AND SAFETY ITEMS
Small items like matches, flashlights, a multitool pocketknife, and a whistle (to signal for help) can make a huge difference for your family while weathering a storm.
FOOD & SUPPLIES
Have at least a three-days’ supply of nonperishable food and water for your family. Remember to store anything specific to your family’s needs.
WARM CLOTHING & BLANKETS
Warm clothes and blankets can help prevent hypothermia. Do not forget warm, waterproof, and protective footwear as well as gloves.
No rate increase for Fall River Electric customers
Effective October 1, 2019 the Bonneville Power Administration implemented rate increases for both wholesale power and transmission costs to 143 Northwest electric utility companies including Fall River Electric Cooperative. BPA is the primary source for Fall River’s wholesale power. After careful consideration, the nine-member elected board of Fall River Electric determined that the Cooperative could absorb BPA’s rate increases.
This action by the board of Fall River Electric was possible due to the exceptional financial condition of the Cooperative. Not only did the board determine the Co-op could absorb the most recent BPA increase but they actually authorized a decrease in the kilowatt hour charge. For the average year-round residential member, this rate adjustment will result in a slight decrease in their monthly bill however, monthly costs do fluctuate depending upon the amount of power a member consumes. These rate changes will go into effect on January 1, 2020 and be reflected on member statements in February.
Fall River Electric CEO/General Manager Bryan Case said, “Over the course of the past ten years, due to the Cooperative’s aggressive efforts to control costs, the Co-op’s equity has increased from twenty six percent to over forty percent. This significant improvement makes it possible for the Cooperative to take the actions the board decided to implement in January.”
