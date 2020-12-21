Fall River Electric Cooperative will be hosting its third annual holiday food drive called “Stuff the Truck” in Driggs on Wednesday, Dec. 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Broulim’s Fresh Foods. All the food and monetary donations will benefit the Teton Valley Food Pantry in Driggs. Non-perishable food items are wanted and needed including such items as pasta, cold cereal, peanut butter and canned fruit and chicken.
Fall River Electric CEO/General Manager Bryan Case said, “As we have checked into our local food pantries, they report the need for non-perishable food is now more than ever needed. Many of our local neighbors have been impacted by the pandemic are in need of food and our local food banks are doing an exceptional job in helping.” Case added, “Now we need to help them.”
Fall River Electric is also inviting local businesses to donate either food items or money to purchase what the food banks need. If you are unable to attend these food drives, you can call Fall River Electric at 208.652.7431 and make a tax-deductible monetary contribution to the food bank of your choice.
Office hours at Fall River Electric are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Join us for “Stuff the Truck” to help less fortunate individuals and families during the holiday season.