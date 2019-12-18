Fall River Electric Cooperative will be hosting a holiday food drive called “Stuff the Truck” in Driggs leading up to the Christmas holiday. This annual event will benefit the local Teton Valley food pantry. In addition to non-perishable food items, the pantry is in need of pasta, cold cereal, peanut butter and canned fruit and chicken.
The food drive will be conducted Friday, Dec. 20 at Broulim’s Fresh Foods in Driggs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations will be given to the Teton Valley Food Pantry after the holidays for early in the year needs.
Fall River Electric is also inviting local Teton Valley businesses to donate. Every business that provides any food donations will earn an entry into a random drawing for a free $500 advertising credit offered by Rich Broadcasting’s The Wolf country radio station 102.1FM. The drawing will be held after the holidays with the advertising being used in the first quarter of 2020.
If you are unable to attend the Teton Valley food drive, you can call Fall River Electric at 800-632-5726 and make a tax-deductible monetary contribution to the food bank of your choice. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Join us for “Stuff the Truck” to help less fortunate individuals and families during the holiday season.
