Fall River Electric Cooperative has been named one of the Top 100 privately owned companies headquartered in Idaho.
The recent recognition came about as part of the Idaho Statesman newspaper's annual survey of top performing privately held Idaho-based companies as compiled by the international accounting firm KPMG. Fall River Electric was ranked #86 and was the only electric utility listed in the Top 100.
Bryan Case, Fall River Electric’s CEO/General Manager said, “This recognition is a testament to the strategic initiatives implemented and executed over the past several years by our elected board and the exceptional staff at Fall River which resulted in significant improvements and greater financial strength of our member-owned Cooperative.”
Fall River Electric was one of thirteen privately owned companies based in East Idaho that made the list this year.
The top five companies were WinCo, Simplot, Blue Cross, Jackson Foods & Melaleuca. To view the list in its entirety and read about the new companies listed visit the Idaho Private 100 website.