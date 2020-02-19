Fall River Electric Cooperative recently donated over 1,500 pounds of non-perishable food along with more than $1,000 in cash contributions from the Co-op’s holiday food drive called “Stuff the Truck”. The food drive was conducted at Broulim’s grocery store in Driggs before the holiday season but not delivered to the Teton Valley Food Pantry until after the new year.
Fall River Electric’s CEO/General Manager Bryan Case said, “The food pantry significantly depletes their food stocks over the holidays and our donation, after the first of the year, helps tremendously in restocking the pantry.” Case added, “Donations came not only from our Cooperative’s owner-members but from members of the general public who visited the store the day of the food drive. We are grateful for the generosity of the people of Teton Valley.”
The cash donations are greatly appreciated by the food pantry as it provides funding to purchase food and other necessities that are not typically donated. Fall River Electric has plans in place to host the food drive again later this year.
About Fall River Electric
Fall River is a customer-owned, nonprofit electric utility providing over 17,000 connections in portions of three states including eastern Idaho, western Wyoming and southwest Montana. Fall River is committed to safely and economically provide reliable power and other services which bring value to its membership.
For more information visit, www.fallriverelectric.com.
