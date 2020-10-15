Fall River Electric board member Anna Lindstedt of Driggs, ID recently earned her Credentialed Cooperative Director certificate (CCD) from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA), which represents over 900 consumer-owned, not-for-profit electric providers in the United States. This first part of NRECA’s three-part Director Education Program, the Credentialed Cooperative Director program, consists of five courses that focus on basic governance knowledge and the essential skills required of cooperative directors. The CCD prepares directors to fulfill their fiduciary duty as elected officials serving on behalf of their membership. Now that Lindstedt has completed her CCD, she can pursue the Board Leadership Certificate available through NRECA.
Fall River Electric’s by-laws require all board directors to complete certification as a cooperative director which provides them with the essential skills required of co-op directors. President of Fall River’s Board of Directors Dede Draper said, “Our board has been impressed with Anna’s knowledge and at how dedicated she has been in accomplishing the training that is beneficial to the entire board.”
Lindstedt is employed by Friends of the Teton River and has been in Teton Valley since 2004. She was elected last year from District 4, which includes the northeastern portion of Driggs on eastward including the Alta area and then north along Highway 33 and east of N 500 W.