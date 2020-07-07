Fall River Electric’s nine-member Board of Directors elected new officers with Dede Draper voted as Board President, Georg Behrens as Vice-President and Husk Crowther as Secretary-Treasurer. Draper is only the second woman to lead the board since Sonja Cherry did so in 1998 and she succeeds Doug Schmier who served as board President since 2016.
“Fall River Electric is a financially strong, operationally sound and well-run member owned electric utility of which I am proud to be part of its leadership,"said Draper in a press release. "Thanks to Doug Schmier and Brent Robson, the Co-op’s previous President and Vice-President respectfully, for their dedication and leadership.”
According to the Cooperative’s bylaws, the Board President is the principal executive officer responsible for presiding over all meetings of members and the board as well as ensuring the culture of the board cultivates open discussion, mutual respect for all board members and unity once board decisions are made.
About Fall River Electric
Fall River is a customer-owned, nonprofit electric utility providing over 17,000 connections in portions of three states including Idaho, western Wyoming and southwest Montana. Fall River is committed to safely and economically provide reliable energy and other services which bring value to its members.
For more information visit, www.fallriverelectric.com.
