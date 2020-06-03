Fall River Electric Cooperative’s annual meeting for owner-members will be held Saturday, June 13 at 1 p.m.
Out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, Fall River’s board made the decision to conduct the 2020 annual meeting virtually via the internet. This first-ever virtual meeting will include the election results for three positions on the Co-op’s board, changes in the bylaws and an advisory vote on a future proposal concerning board candidate voting.
Additionally, Bryan Case, Fall River Electric’s CEO/General Manager along with the board’s President Doug Schmier and Mike Burton of the accounting firm of DeCoria & Company will provide members with vital information. Over 30 scholarships to children of members of Fall River that intend to continue their education beyond high school will also be presented as part of this year’s virtual meeting. To view this year’s meeting, owner-members should watch via the internet at www.fallriverelectric.com.
First established in 1938 by farm families around the Ashton, Idaho area, the Cooperative now boasts over 14,000 members and more than 17,000 meters that receive power transmitted via 2,400 miles of lines. The Co-op’s service area includes all of Teton Valley, Island Park, West Yellowstone and rural portions of Fremont, Madison, and Jefferson counties. It is one of only three electric cooperatives in eastern Idaho.
Fall River is a customer-owned, nonprofit electric utility providing connections in portions of three states including Idaho, western Wyoming, and southwest Montana. Fall River is committed to safely and economically provide reliable energy and other services which bring value to its members.
For more information visit, www.fallriverelectric.com.
