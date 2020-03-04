It’s not often a person knows what they want to do with their life at a young age and then follows through with fulfilling that dream. From high school through college students change their minds all the time, switch majors and end up far from where they thought they be.
As an active student athlete, Rilee Glenn chose a path toward a career in physical therapy early on in life and stayed true to that goal into graduate work.
A Pocatello native, Glenn played volleyball and basketball in high school while also hitting the slopes at Pebble Creek as a competitive ski racer. She got her share of bumps and bruises as well as concussions. Her physical trainers were a big part of her life, and she ended up becoming an athletic trainer herself. Identifying a passion for the profession, one of the adult athletic trainers who was also a physical therapist invited Glenn to help in his clinic. She loved it, and her course was set.
“I actually had a lot of concussions growing up,” Glenn said. “Research and rehabilitation was lacking. They told you not to go to sleep and keep an eye on it. A research shift occurred in the last five to ten years. Since then, the field has experienced exponential growth.”
With a focus on concussion management in her practice, Glenn likes the variety that the study brings. Every individual she works with has very different and specific needs; there isn’t one big band aid to mend what has been injured.
Though skiers and mountain bikers make up a good portion of Glenn’s clientele, she sees a lot of individuals who have been involved in motor vehicle accidents as well. Concussion and whiplash have a number of similarities, she said. And in a valley that can experience winter for more than half the year, there are always those who’ve slipped on the ice.
From Pocatello, Glenn headed to Bozeman, MT where she earned a B.S. in Community Health, a degree that allowed her to focus on anatomy and physiology before heading back to Pocatello where she earned her Doctorate of Physical Therapy. She then headed to Boise to find work, and by May 2017 was back in eastern Idaho where she works with a lot of people who desperately need to be well so that they can stay active.
“There are so many active adults here, people with the drive to get better,” Glenn said. “Everyone here is very motivated; it’s not like that everywhere.”
With her parents still in Pocatello and her grandparents in Island Park, Glenn enjoys being close to family, but she’s also pretty jazzed to be so close to all that Teton Valley has to offer. Working at High Peaks as the outfit transitioned from its historic location at Cottonwood Corner to its current local just north of Broulim’s, Glenn likes the convenience and the fact that High Peaks covers so many different bases of care.
One of a number of different talented and dedicated therapists, Glenn would like to get you back on your feet again to be active and stay active. Call High Peaks Physical Therapy at 354-3128 or visit www.highpeaksphysicaltherapy.com to find out all that is offered.
This story originally appeared in the Teton Valley News’ Health and Wellness magazine. Please find the publication free on stands now or online at www.tetonvalleynews.net.
