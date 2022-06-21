Roberto Bravo-Camacho, the man accused of secretly filming people using the restroom at the Broulim's grocery store in Driggs, pleaded guilty on June 21 to video voyeurism and attempted destruction of evidence.
Earlier this year, Teton County Prosecuting Attorney Bailey Smith charged Bravo-Camacho with three counts of felony video voyeurism and one count of attempted destruction of evidence, after a video camera was found in the upstairs men's public restroom at the Driggs supermarket in March and turned in to the store manager. Bravo-Camacho, who had worked at the store for over 15 years, removed the camera from the manager's office and told law enforcement officers that he had destroyed it.
The sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at his house and seized a large number of recording and storage devices containing thousands of videos taken in the men's and women's upstairs restrooms, "many of which contained sexually explicit content of adults and minors," according to court documents. The number of voyeurism counts brought by the prosecutor's office were based on placement or operation of the cameras, not the number of victims recorded.
Bravo-Camacho, represented by Rocky Wixom of Idaho Falls, pleaded not guilty in April. This Tuesday, Bravo-Camacho changed his plea and took the plea agreement that had been extended in May by the prosecutor, which included a unified sentence of four years, two fixed for each count of voyeurism and two years for destruction of evidence, as well as restitution. In exchange for the guilty plea, the prosecutor will bring no additional charges stemming from the incident.
When asked by District Judge Steven Boyce whether Smith planned to seek incarceration for each count as opposed to a suspended sentence and probation, she confirmed that she would. As Bravo-Camacho holds a green card, a felony conviction may result in his deportation; he may also be registered as a sex offender, at the discretion of the judge.
Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 4, 2022. Any victim (whether identified in the videos or not) may speak at the defendant's sentencing or submit victim impact letters to the court.
The date is so far out, Smith explained, because Bravo-Camacho has been ordered to complete a psycho-sexual evaluation prior to sentencing, and there is a regional backlog of evaluations.
"The defendant's guilty plea is a big victory for victims in this case—justice can be served by the court, including up to 14 years prison time, without requiring the victims to go through the life disruption and embarrassment of a public trial," Smith said after the plea hearing. She added that the nonprofit advocacy group Family Safety Network had been a invaluable partner to her staff in keeping victims informed through the case and connecting them with services.
Anyone concerned about potentially being a victim of voyeurism is encouraged to reach out to Family Safety Network (208.354.SAFE).