A car crash along the border of Bannock and Oneida counties has ignited a raging wildfire that's resulted in numerous evacuations.
The crash occurred around 1 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 15 between Downey and Malad. The car overturned during the wreck and caught fire. One person in the vehicle suffered injuries and was transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment.
The accident victim's name and condition have not yet been released.
The burning car ignited nearby brush and the flames rapidly spread.
Emergency responders have evacuated nearby residents because the fire is threatening multiple homes in the area. Authorities said that they have received no reports yet about the fire damaging any homes or other structures.
Firefighters are attempting to extinguish the flames and thus far Interstate 15 has not been shut down, but smoke is drastically reducing visibility on the interstate and motorists should avoid the area.
We've received no reports about anyone being injured except for the accident victim.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
