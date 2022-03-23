This Friday Teton Rock Gym is hosting a screening of “Pretty Strong,” an all-female feature-length climbing film made by a few people who happen to live in Teton Valley.
“Pretty Strong” tells the stories of eight women and their approach to rock climbing. It was made by the Never Not Collective, a production team that includes freelance photographer and writer Julie Ellison, who has lived in Victor since 2018, and fellow valley resident and video editor Sophie Danison. Co-director Leslie Hittmeier also spent time living in the Tetons, although she’s now in Montana.
“I hear from friends and family that don’t climb that it’s a film that’s relatable beyond the world of rock climbing, which can definitely be esoteric,” Ellison said about “Pretty Strong”. “It has these universal storylines about fear, perseverance, working together. I would encourage anyone who is interested in the outdoors to check it out.”
Funded through Kickstarter as well as sponsorships, the film took two and a half years of work and premiered in January of 2020. The timing wasn’t as bad as it sounds; the crew was able to hold two-month film tour before the country shut down in March.
Ellison said the film, available to stream online, actually built momentum during that strange limbo time. “People wanted content more than ever, stories about aspirational outdoor adventures. It maybe gave us access and a line directly into people’s homes and lives.”
Nonprofits, climbing gyms, theaters, and shops were invited to screen the film. Teton Rock Gym in Driggs had been one of those many community outposts planning to show it in 2020. Only two years later (and one more Covid-related postponement last month) the rock gym will now be hosting a Movies on the Mat with “Pretty Strong” at 7 p.m. on March 25.
“The experience of making a feature film was trial by fire from beginning to end,” Ellison said. “It’s really cool to see it come full circle and be showing at my home gym.”
With all women in front of the screen and a majority behind the camera, Ellison explained that the project was a way to create opportunities for everyone involved, and to lift each other up. She thinks representation of women in climbing has progressed, with the ratio of men to women in the sport going from 10:1, to 5:1, to 1:1 in the past ten years. There is still a gap with other intersectionalities though, which is why the Never Not Collective offered the She’s Speaking Film Grant to fund a short outdoor-related film created by a woman of color. That film, “The Whites: Mardi’s Story” by Paula Champagne, will be released online in coming months.
As the former editor in chief at Climbing Magazine, Ellison said she was deeply immersed in the climbing world for years before coming to Victor. She acknowledged that the climbing community in Teton Valley is small relative to other outdoor pursuits, but she enjoys that. “The quality of life here is unbeatable. And it’s cool to go in the rock gym and recognize every person there.”
Ellison is not sure whether she’ll be able to make it to the screening. “I really want to be there though,” she said. “All the time I go to the gym and I see all these kids groups, all these little girls who are really strong, and I want to see them see the movie.”