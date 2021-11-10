Neck pain? Poor posture? Repetitive strain injuries? Anxiety? Lack of confidence? Trouble breathing?
The Alexander Technique can help address those concerns and many others, says Cathy Pollock, who has returned to the valley after a few years away and brought back her movement practice, called The Embodied Way, to Driggs.
Pollock first lived in Jackson in the 80s, then traveled around the west, with stints in Teton Valley, Bend, OR, and Salt Lake City. For nearly 30 years she has taught the Alexander Technique, and last practiced locally around five or six years ago.
The Alexander Technique, Pollock explained, is a mind-body approach to health and wellness. It isn’t massage, yoga, physical therapy, meditation, or chiropractic; rather, it’s a hands-on, all-encompassing way of helping people understand more about themselves.
“It’s not just our bodies, but our whole beings that affect the quality of how we do things,” Pollock said. “Through this technique, they can have more ease and comfort in daily life, as well as improved performance in professional or recreational pursuits.”
She said she especially enjoys teaching performers, such as singers, dancers, instrumentalists, and actors, as well as yogis, equestrians, skiers, cyclists, tennis players, and runners. But her services can also benefit seniors, housekeepers, fine artists, healthcare workers, computer professionals, and almost anyone else you could imagine.
“Basically, if you think of your health as a bicycle wheel, all the spokes need to be trued,” Pollock continued. “Psychiatry, exercise, nutrition, Alexander Technique, homeopathic medicine—they’re all important for wholeness. We are unified beings in mind, body, and spirit. Everything we do involves all parts of us.”
Pollock offers private sessions as well as specially-tailored group sessions. She said optimally people who are interested should multiple sessions.
“We didn’t build our bad habits in one day, so it takes some time to get rid of them too,” she said.
She’s offering discounted introductory sessions at her Driggs office at 165 Front Street in the Teton Glass building. The rate for a first session is $25, and holiday specials for 10-session packages are available from Nov. 15 through Dec. 31.
“Whether you want to improve your posture, reduce chronic pain or improve your performance, I can help you turn off your unwanted habits and turn on your consciousness, to choose healthier ways to live your life,” Pollock said. “By consciously choosing more efficient and healthy ways of doing things, we are able to embody more balance, lightness, ease, strength, and comfort.”
For more information on the practice, visit theembodiedway.com.