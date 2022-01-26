This school year the Education Foundation of Teton Valley has announced two new scholarships, one in memory of Rex Hansen and the other implemented with the Community Foundation of Teton Valley and made possible by local philanthropist Richard Grundler.
The Teton School District 401 bus drivers teamed up with the Education Foundation and other community members to create a scholarship fund for rodeo club members in memory of Rex Hansen.
Hansen, who passed away in November, worked as a bus driver for the school district for nearly 40 years. He used his gift of gab to announce at the rodeo as well as at horse shows, skijoring events, fairs, and auctions.
In his honor, his former coworkers chipped in $500 to start the Rex Hansen Memorial Scholarship and invited others in the community to donate as well. The scholarship will be open for juniors and seniors who are active members of the Teton High Rodeo Club. There will not be a GPA requirement and recipients may put the funds toward a trade school or two- or four-year college.
The Education Foundation will manage the scholarship and the application will open sometime this spring.
Those who wish to donate to the Rex Hansen Memorial Scholarship fund can do so by mailing a check to the Education Foundation at PO Box 1111, Driggs, ID 83422 by visiting tetoneducation.org.
The Richard Grundler Scholarship will provide one local Hispanic high school senior attending an out-of-state four-year college or university $10,000 a year for four years. The scholarship application period closes on Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. and the recipient will be announced in mid-March. Access the scholarship application at tetoneducation.org/richard-grundler-scholarship. For further questions, please call Kristin Livingstone, executive director of the EFTV, at (813) 393-0394.
As explained in a press release from the Community Foundation, which is stewarding the funds in partnership with EFTV, the Richard Grundler Scholarship “presents the possibility for students to venture outside of the region and support a healthy quality of life for themselves, their families, and quite possibly this community.”
Grundler said he established the fund as an “opportunity to provide hope for intelligent, motivated, and capable Latino students.”
He added that he wants to instill in students the knowledge that there is help available and free them from a fear of student loan debt, and hopes that the generous scholarship inspires others in the community to invest in future generations by creating a robust local scholarship program.
When both scholarships were discussed during the January school board meeting, Education Foundation liaison and trustee Alexie Hulme spoke happily of the news.
“It’s mind-blowing, it’s so awesome,” she said of the Richard Grundler Scholarship. “And I love that the bus drivers came together and collaborated to create a scholarship for Rex. He was really there for the kids,” she added fondly.