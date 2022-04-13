Coded Summit places third in FIRST Idaho
Teton High’s newly-elected student body president Nate Little is going to Houston, TX.
He won’t be going to any rodeos, and won’t soak in some sun by the Gulf either. He will be going there to impress during the final round of the FIRST Robotics ‘Dean’s List’ award selection process.
The prestigious award, presented to 20 of the top sophomores and juniors from FIRST competitions around the country, is given based on recipients’ leadership skills not only for their robotics team but also in their community.
There are over 12,000 FIRST teams in competition, and each sophomore or junior in those teams can be entered into consideration for the award.
According to THS teacher and Coded Summit robotics team mentor Mark Hansen, Little exemplifies these leadership skills to a T. Hansen nominated Little for the award.
“I look at Nate and I think about if he has a clue about his future and all the lives that he will touch,” said Hansen. “A rising tide lifts all boats.”
Little, Coded Summit’s chief mechanical lead and programming lead, accredits these leadership skills to a simple mentality when looking at what creates success.
“Success brings success,” said Little. “If I’m successful in something, if I keep applying that same mentality and that same effort, I’ll keep bringing in more success.”
It is a vast understatement to say Little has been busy keeping the ball rolling. That to him is how it should be.
“It’s fun. I work a lot. I don’t like to be doing nothing,” said Little.
An example of Little’s dedication could be seen before Coded Summit’s most recent competition, the FIRST Idaho Regional held in Nampa at the Idaho Center. Over 45 teams, from California to Canada, competed with Coded Summit which gained its best-ever result as a part of the third-placed alliance.
Little spent over 20 hours in the two days before the competition studying the complex visual programming language software LabVIEW. LabVIEW is famed for having been used on the Sojourner rover, which landed on Mars.
In addition to being the lead programmer and chief mechanical lead, Little has earned a reputation as a skilled driver for Coded Summit.
“I had a good amount of drive time, and I knew what I was going into,” said Little. “I know how to play a pretty mean defense.”
While the results ultimately did not shake out for the team to go to Houston and the World Competition, Little is proud to represent a school that not a lot of people gave a chance to.
“A lot of people rag on Teton High and say that it’s not as good a school, you can’t achieve that much by going here,” said Little. “Look at me, see what I’m doing. Taking advantage of the opportunities I’ve been given.”
It is important to understand that Little isn’t boasting when he says that, like many would, but is just calling it how it is. Remaining true to himself and acknowledging the downfall of conceitedness has been an important quality of Little’s.
“You don’t want to seem arrogant, because that’s the worst thing people could see,” said Little. “‘Yeah, I got this award, look at me,’ I will never say that. It’s a very common fallacy among people that think that they are better than others, especially if they say it in public. I’m just not that way, and everybody is my equal.”
That humbleness has come from seeing how narcissism is tolerated in Teton Valley.
“Teton Valley is like a bucket of crabs. If you are not humble about what you do, there are people that will rag on you,” said Little.
For Hansen, seeing Little excel is indicative of the sentiment that keeps him involved in teaching.
“There are reasons why I keep signing that [teaching] contract year after year. It’s a privilege to work with outstanding young people. It’s fun to see what accomplishments they gain and these accomplishments are just tremendous. You never know what’s going to touch somebody and what the ripple effect will be,” said Hansen.
After another round of interviews and considerations, as well as a chance to meet FIRST robotics founder and the award’s namesake Dean Kaman, Little will know if he has won the award during the FIRST World Competition in Houston later this month. The event runs from April 20-23.
The Kaman family sponsors the award, which is highly attractive to top colleges and universities across the nation.