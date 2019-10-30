Tetonia Elementary School has been approved for a School Library Access (SLA) Mini-Grant in the amount of $3,000 from the Idaho Commission on Libraries (ICfL), according to TES librarian Joanie Naylor.
The ICfL project, called Read to Me State Funds, focuses on students in the younger grades. All funds from this grant will be used for this age group (kindergarten and first grade), and 40 perfect of those funds will purchase for non-fiction books.
The purpose of this particular state program is to support beginning readers by increasing the availability of reading material in the home, which is directly associated with children’s achievement in reading comprehension.
The Idaho Commission for Libraries received 64 applications requesting a total of $230,000, and awarded $200,000 in mini-grant funds to 46 schools The amounts ranged from $1,000 to $5,000.
This grant project has three primary goals, Naylor noted:
1) Increase the amount of reading done in homes of children in developmental preschool programs, kindergarten, and first grade.
2) Increase access to age-appropriate quality nonfiction and fiction titles in elementary school libraries.
3) Increase the number of children reading on grade level. “We are so excited to receive this Read to Me grant and to increase the book selection in our library with more good quality titles!” Naylor said.
TES school principal Megan Christiansen agrees, calling the grant “great news.”
The two educators, of behalf of staff and all TES students, also wanted to thank the Greater Tetonia Community Foundation for its generous donation of $300 last spring for the library.
At that time, Tetonia staff were in the middle of packing up to move the library from its old location to the new location, which opened at the beginning of the school year in the addition to TES. Naylor was only recently able to utilize the community funds to purchase easy-reader books for the library.
