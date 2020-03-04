Last week Mason Shaw, the Teton Valley Health community outreach coordinator, gave a short talk to each grade at Teton Middle School about making decisions that positively affect your future, including choosing not to vape.
Shaw works as an ER nurse in addition to outreach. His position was created in April of 2019 in order for Teton Valley Health to educate the community about its offerings. He collaborates with the school district and other organizations to provide resources, health screenings, and education.
In October of last year he gave a similar presentation to the high schoolers, and received a good response from students and even parents. He heard that quite a few students had learned for the first time about the health concerns around vaping, and that at least two students quit altogether after hearing of the dangers.
“There’s growing amounts of resources for educators and parents,” Shaw said. When he did his first presentation in 2019, he said he was scrambling for information, but more is emerging all the time.
According to the Center for Disease Control, the majority of e-cigarettes contain nicotine, even though some labels do not disclose that fact. Nicotine is highly addictive and can harm brain development. Young people who vape are more likely to start smoking cigarettes. Shaw said that there is a misconception among many teenagers (and adults) that vaping only puts water vapor into your lungs. To the contrary, e-cigarette aerosol can contain, in addition to nicotine, volatile organic compounds, ultrafine particles, heavy metals, cancer causing chemicals, and flavoring such as diacetyle, the “buttery” flavor in caramel and popcorn vape juice, which is linked to lung disease.
To conclude his presentation, Shaw asked the assembled middle schoolers to make informed decisions and be aware of the sacrifices that smokers make, whether that means risking legal trouble, not being able to afford a new snowmachine or mountain bike, exacerbating asthma, or giving up travel to interesting places.
