On April 10, three Teton High School students participated in the Idaho State Speech Competition which was held virtually for the first time due to Covid. (Last year’s tournament was cancelled because of the pandemic.) Cameron Butler, Nathan Hill and Noah McClure represented Teton High in panel discussion at State Speech.
The district tournament was held at Teton High on March 20; twelve local high schools (120 students) competed at the district tournament. Having three students qualify for State Speech is a record for Teton High School. Coach Brent Schindler is very proud of these students and all of the students on the team who have done very well this season.
“Despite the setbacks of our season during COVID, our team has grown, improved and done exceptionally well,” said Coach Schindler. He’s excited about the novice members of the team who have had a great season and will continue to improve and progress over the next several years.
All three students did very well during the state tournament — each winning several rounds. Cameron Butler made it into the final round and took fifth place overall.
This has been a very successful year for Teton High. Butler represented THS at state debate (held virtually this year) and both Butler and Nathan Hill will represent Teton High at the national tournament which also will be held virtually this summer.
Regarding their experience with debate and speech this year, Noah McClure said that this experience has given him “direction and focus” with regard to his future goals. McClure added, “It’s a fun way to connect with friends on an intellectual level.”
Hill said, “Speech and debate has been a strong positive influence on my high school career and I know the skills and qualities fostered in the organization have aided me and my teammates in our academic success and in our lives. Those skills will continue to aid me and those qualities will continue to shape who I am.”
Butler reported that “Debate has taught me how to speak my opinion to my peers and understand their opinions. Because of debate, I feel like I always know what to say and how to say it. I love debate and if it’s done nothing else, it’s made me a better person.”