Students at 21 middle and high schools across Idaho will fight against teen suicide by decreasing risk factors and building positive influences, thanks to state Sources of Strength grants for the upcoming school year. Also, for the first time, the Sources program will be extended to younger Idaho children through an elementary curriculum.
“Sources of Strength is a peer-based program that addresses students’ social-emotional and mental health needs and trains students to help each other,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “I’m particularly excited that we are extending this proven approach to elementary schools, launching a new classroom curriculum called Sources of Strength Elementary. It will debut in 16 elementary schools across Idaho.”
“Sources of Strength cultivates supportive relationships with adults and builds the protective strengths children need, such as hope, persistence and the understanding that it’s OK to ask for help.”
The elementary Sources curriculum is designed for grades 3 through 6, delivering social-emotional learning content “that focuses on the development of protective factors to help students better understand themselves, their strengths, and their power to positively influence their world. The topic of suicide is explicitly addressed through a strength-based lens and in a developmentally appropriate and accessible way,” according to the Sources of Strength website.
Of the 21 Idaho middle and high schools that will receive $2,500 each in Sources of Strength funds for the coming year, 12 will be funded through a GLS grant awarded in January to the State Department of Education. The $3.6 million, five-year grant will greatly expand Idaho’s youth suicide prevention efforts to include trained behavioral health case managers in each region of the state and peer-to-peer groups for survivors of suicide attempts. Ten additional schools will be added each year of the grant period.
Teton High School will receive state funds through a subgrant from the Department of Health and Welfare.
Sources of Strength has been established in 105 Idaho middle and high schools since the state implemented the peer-based youth suicide prevention project in 2013. With peer leaders and adult advisers, the program cultivates supportive relationships, builds protective factors and makes it easier for students considering suicide to seek help
The program is part of the Idaho Lives Project, a State Department of Education partnership with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Suicide Prevention Program and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration through their Garrett Lee Smith State/Tribal Suicide Prevention and Early Intervention Grant Program.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.