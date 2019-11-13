Another class of Teton High seniors has had the opportunity to discover charitable giving through the Community Foundation of Teton Valley’s annual Youth Philanthropy program.
Each fall in Rose Hendricks’s government class, seniors weigh grant applications from local organizations, judging each proposal on its scope, importance, and efficacy. Thirteen nonprofits submitted grant applications for this cycle and their funding requests totaled $9,849, but the class only has $5,000 to allocate.
After the first session of deliberations, on Nov. 5 the class invited some nonprofit leaders in to answer a few more questions regarding their requests. The students asked about alternate funding sources, perceived needs, program efficiencies, and other pointed inquiries.
Before her presentation to the class, Teton Valley Community Recycling executive director Iris Saxer commended them on their interrogations.
“I’m very impressed with the caliber of your questions,” she said.
Once the nonprofit representatives left the school, the students hammered down on the merits of each application. Almost every single participant voiced an opinion before the class voted on whether or not to fund a proposal. Some kids weighed personal experience against wider impacts while making sure to recuse themselves if they stood to benefit directly from any of the programs. For the most part, the students found common ground and agreed on their preferred applications, while the tougher calls came down to well-negotiated compromise.
Every year without fail, Hendricks said, observing the class in action gives her hope for the future, as the teens demonstrate compassion, thoughtfulness, and an understanding of the significance of their decisions.
Their conclusions will remain a secret until the grant award ceremony on Nov. 18. This year for the first time, the class will award its grants in front of an audience; juniors, seniors, and Challengers, the donors who enabled the grants, are invited to the high school auditorium that Monday. The students will give some closing thoughts on the experience after doling out the checks.
