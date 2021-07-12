Parties will have mediator in contract negotiations
Last week the Teton Education Association filed a legal complaint against Teton School District 401 and the board of trustees, claiming that the district and board violated their duty to negotiate in good faith while bargaining for teachers’ compensation and benefits. The TEA also requested mediation, and the board has agreed to the request.
The TEA is the bargaining representative of a majority of professional employees of the school district, excluding administrators.
The TEA and school board have been engaged since April in negotiations to modify the master contract for the 2020-21 school year to address stagnant teachers’ wages. That contract was executed last July and reflected state funding cuts that were meant to address predicted tax revenue shortfall. With stronger state revenue than expected, the five percent that was withheld from public schools was released earlier this year.
According to a press release by TEA, other districts in the region reallocated the released funds to teacher salaries, while TSD 401 did not. There is also federal money from the CARES Act, specifically the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funding, available to schools.
“We would have been happy to consider any proposal,” said negotiations team member and Teton High School teacher Lisie Smith in the press release. “Teton educators went above and beyond the call of duty during the difficult times of the Covid pandemic. Idaho’s booming economy and an influx of federal Covid relief funds leave the district with funds that are more than sufficient to address this personnel crisis, but they have elected not to do so.”
The board has said during discussions that the district has a significant, multi-year budgetary deficit and isn’t in the position to raise wages.
“How are we supposed to pull something out of an empty sack and give it to you?” asked board chair Ben Kearsley during one heated exchange with the TEA in June.
When the board refused to initiate 21/22 negotiations until resolving the 20/21 contract, the TEA brought suit against the board and district. Employers have a legal duty to bargain “in good faith” with their employees’ union representatives. In other words, they should meet, exchange proposals, and make a sincere attempt to reach an agreement, which TEA says the school district and board failed to do.
The school board agreed during its regular meeting on July 12 to engage the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service for assistance in negotiating both the 20/21 contract, which the TEA requested, and for help on the 21/22 contract. Previously-scheduled special meetings for negotiations might need to be rescheduled depending on the mediator’s availability.