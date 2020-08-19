The Teton School District 401 Board of Trustees will seek to renew the district’s $3.1 million supplemental levy for another two years. Teton County voters will decide in November whether or not to support the levy.
The supplemental levy requires 51 percent voter approval to pass and has been renewed every two years since it first appeared on the ballot in 2007. The board decided not to increase the amount this year; the district has asked voters for $3.1 million in each ballot measure over the past decade.
The supplemental levy is 25 percent of the district’s general budget, and the money is used to hire 15 percent of the district’s staff. Other supplemental fund uses include elective staff, counseling support, field trips, and winter sports.
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $144.74 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, for two years. In 2018, this cost was $166.02 per year. That decrease comes because the payment is divided by the total market value of property in Teton County.
While the levy will be on the ballot, the Idaho Secretary of State has not yet announced whether the upcoming election will be all absentee voting or if polling locations will be open on Nov. 3. Board members are discouraged from advocating for or against the levy.