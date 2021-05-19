Last Wednesday, busloads of Teton High students travelled across the valley to participate in their annual Spring Fling, a day of 90-minute community service projects.

Teams tackled different projects like cleaning up school grounds and city parks, painting bleachers, entertaining elementary students, and working in school gardens.

Over a hundred teens followed teacher and mayor of Tetonia Brent Schindler up north to beautify the Ruby Carson Memorial Park, pick up trash from Tetonia roadways, and sweep the town’s sidewalks.

