Vertical Harvest Farms, the hard-to-miss three-story glass structure in downtown Jackson, is home to innovative growing practices and an inclusive workforce, and award-winning documentary “Hearts of Glass” tells the story of the greenhouse’s tumultuous first 15 months. Teachers at Teton School District 401 have received screening kits of the documentary to share with Teton Valley middle and high school students, and the filmmaker is hosting a virtual panel discussion on April 15 that includes voices from both sides of the Tetons.
Established in 2016, Vertical Harvest is a hydroponic greenhouse that grows crops year-round while providing meaningful employment for people with disabilities. “Innovation and inclusion create a fertile environment for people and plants to grow,” reads the documentary tagline.
“Hearts of Glass,” which premiered in 2019, is available to stream for free to anyone in the Greater Teton community until April 17 (visit bit.ly/Teton-Community-HofG to watch the film). On April 15 at 7 p.m. there will be a panel discussion with audience Q&A; included on the panel is the filmmaker, Vertical Harvest CEO and co-founder, and local educators like Katie Rose Griffith, the farm and garden coordinator at Mountain Academy in Victor. To register for the virtual discussion visit firstrepublic.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FpruK480S-6NedpM3Gr9wA.