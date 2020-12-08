In two special meetings last week, the Teton School District 401 Board of Trustees voted to return students to full-time in-person learning through December, then voted to decrease the required quarantine time for students and staff exposed to COVID from 14 days to 10 without symptoms or seven without symptoms and with a negative test result.
At the Dec. 1 meeting, after a couple weeks of hybrid and then fully remote learning due to rising risk levels in the county, Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme recommended a return to full-time in-person classes for all students. After three hours of deliberation, the board offered unanimous support for immediate in-person learning to return across the district.
The board held its second special meeting on Friday, Dec. 4, and reflected on what some saw as too hasty of a transition from one schooling format to another. Angela Hoopes, the president of the Teton Education Association, said that teachers had felt “disregarded” in the decision-making and that she’d heard from several who had to make last minutes adjustments to lesson plans, classroom layout, or school supplies to accommodate the returning student body.
Trustee Shannon Brooks Hamby said on Friday that she drove away from Tuesday’s meeting feeling that it was a “misstep” not to question the speed of their decision. The superintendent and board members agreed that they had bypassed a pledge they had made earlier in the year that they would give the staff and families of the district 24 hours of notice before making changes in learning format.
Trustee Jake Kunz did, however, note that he had visited a school on Friday and that “there was a really good feel,” and that students seemed happy to be back.
The primary purpose of Friday’s special meeting was to address an announcement that came earlier in the week from the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC wrote that, depending on local conditions, people who have been exposed to COVID and are asymptomatic can end their quarantine on day 10 without testing or on day 7 after receiving a negative test result (which must occur on day 5 or later). People who
“Reducing the length of quarantine may make it easier for people to quarantine by reducing the time they cannot work. A shorter quarantine period also can lessen stress on the public health system, especially when new infections are rapidly rising,” the CDC website reads.
James Corbett of Eastern Idaho Public Health explained to the board that 14 days is still considered “the gold standard” by the medical community, but that a 10-day quarantine is adequate although there is still a small risk of transmission. He added that EIPH hasn’t decided the exact verbiage for its new quarantine guidelines, because the organization wants its messaging to be as clear as possible. People who have tested positive for the virus are still under the same recommendation of self-isolation for at least 10 days after receiving the test result or since symptoms appeared.
Woolstenhulme said that the Friday night meeting was necessary because the schools take action on quarantines on a daily basis. He acknowledged that parsing the seven- or 10-day quarantines will present logistical challenges in managing a classroom or grade-wide quarantine, and said the district would have a clearer picture of how it would play out by the board’s regular meeting on Dec. 14.
Hamby wondered if the district felt the shorter quarantine period was “an acceptable level of risk,” and trustee Ticia Sheets expressed reluctance to remove another safeguard at schools so soon after returning to in-person learning.
“We’ve been very conservative so far with our reopening plan, and the CDC is staying this won’t get easier, it’ll get harder before it gets better,” Sheets said. “I’m really worried that we’re taking away all these pieces that have protected us so far. Unfortunately I think we’re again making a big ask of teachers to step up precautions in schools.”
Although not all the board members were fully in favor of the shortened quarantines or of the vagueness of EIPH’s directive, they voted unanimously to change the reopening plan to align with the most up-to-date guidelines from EIPH and the CDC, rather than using a concrete number.
“This isn’t going to get easier and these things that we’re doing are making it harder, but we’re doing them for the greater good for kids and for families and for education,” Sheets said.