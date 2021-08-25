This summer with federal Covid relief funds, Teton School District 401 offered five weeks of tutoring to elementary school students who were identified as needing extra help after a strange school year full of adjustments. The program will continue in October.
“Learning loss was definitely a concern in March of 2020, when everyone was sent home,” said district curriculum director Megan Bybee, who administered the grant. “Fortunately we were able to get ahead of it and provide internet hotspots for families that had a need. But there were still families we didn’t have a lot of contact with, and even a few we weren’t able to connect with at all.”
The numbers from the 2020-21 school year indicated that overall, local public school students didn’t encounter huge setbacks in learning due to Covid.
“We’re so lucky in that respect. It’s thanks to the teachers for doing such a fantastic job this year,” Bybee said. “We didn’t see typical growth with English learners—there were pockets of kids who weren’t getting as much from school as we can usually provide, but overall I’m very proud of the district.”
Referring to the op-ed she wrote in June that delves deeper into the data from assessments, she added, “Honestly, it’s good we didn’t have to prove eligibility for the learning loss grant because we wouldn’t have qualified.”
Starting in early July, over 40 elementary students from the local K-3 schools and Rendezvous Upper Elementary worked on math, reading, and writing, had some play time, and ate lunch before heading home.
“Getting out of a routine of learning impacts all of us,” Bybee said about the so-called “summer slide” that students often demonstrate between school years.
The grant included funds to assist with transportation and meals. Some of the kids had attended online school all year and came for socialization as much as tutoring.
“It was great that we had the interest, and so good that we had teachers and a cook willing to work in the summer,” Bybee said. “It seemed like a lot of them enjoyed working with much smaller groups of students.”
The tutoring program will start back up in October, depending on interest and teacher availability, and will be offered for K-12 students as an hour-long after school program. Part of the grant, which is applicable to a patchwork of different programs, will fund more educational staffing at ABC, a nonprofit that is separate from the district. ABC offers summer camp and after school, which was originally only held in Driggs but this fall will be expanded to Victor.
“ABC has been a fantastic addition to our community,” Bybee said. She explained that it reaches more students in need because it offers full days of programming to help working parents. “To be able to provide more focused academic time during ABC as part of this grant, it’s so beneficial.”