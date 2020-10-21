Staff to receive stipend through CARES Act
The Teton School District 401 has now undergone small-scale quarantines of teachers, students, and classes; the closure of an entire school for three days; and a single-grade transition to remote learning.
The third scenario came about on Monday, Oct. 12, when 7th grade students at Teton Middle School were given Chromebooks and chargers and told they’d be learning from home for two weeks starting Tuesday. The 4th grade dual-language learners at Rendezvous Upper Elementary School were also sent home for a week of remote education. Principals Brian Ashton and Kristin Weston and Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme made the decision because several of those teachers were self-isolating or quarantined at home because of a positive test or exposure.
Balancing staffing demands with the need for safety precautions has become one of the district’s greatest challenges this school year, and one that wasn’t fully anticipated in the broad reopening plan approved before school started in August.
Woolstenhulme told the school board on Oct. 12 that he prefers that the district err on the side of being overly cautious and overly communicative rather than the opposite. He added that Teton County has done relatively well in tamping down the rampant spread of coronavirus, particularly as a community sandwiched between Jackson Hole, Bonneville County, and Madison County, three of the region’s hotspots.
“I’ll admit I feel like the masks are helping,” agreed trustee Alexie Hulme, drawing laughter from her fellow board members. She has said in the past that she thinks mask-wearing is a personal choice. “To see the data and the numbers, the proof is in the pudding.”
Woolstenhulme noted that the district and the county can always do better. One way to do so is to fine tune a school-based response to be added to the district-wide plan already in place.
The parameters for school-based decision making, approved by the board on Oct. 12, propose short-term adjustments or specific school closures that minimize the pain points caused by under-staffing and message fatigue among families. The goal of those adjustments is to enable continued teaching and learning in any scenario, the document reads.
“It’s surgery rather than blasting with a firehose,” Principal Ashton said.
The first test-piece of the school-based response is the two-week period of 7th graders learning from home. Ashton was careful to note that those students are not quarantined unless otherwise told; they’re still allowed to participate in school sports and other supplemental activities.
“It allows the kids to maximize their time here at school while also using the best possible option to accommodate quarantined staff,” he said.
If a teacher were actually sick rather than just quarantined due to exposure, Woolstenhulme explained that with the students learning remotely, it’s easier to find a substitute for one teacher than for three.
The new addition to the district response plan is not adapted for younger students or special education. Woolstenhulme told the board he’d work with the elementary school principals and special education director on a plan specific to their needs.
Trustee Shannon Brooks-Hamby asked what the district intends to do if the county’s risk level rises to high or critical, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health; are the schools adequately prepared to transition to the hybrid alternate-day model or fully home-based learning model as outlined in the reopening plan?
Woolstenhulme said he is more concerned about the hybrid model than the fully remote one. “We lived the all-virtual model this spring. The hybrid model means doubling the demands on the system. I hope we have the capacity, the technology, the staffing for it, but I don’t know.”
He pledged to bring an update on those prospects to the board at their November meeting.
“I’m encouraged by this framework,” board chair Ben Kearsley said. “This is a big step forward from where we were in March.”
District financial officer Blake Snedaker then gave an encouraging update. The district is the recipient of $600,000 in federal CARES Act “special distribution” funding without many restrictions on how to spend it, as long as it goes toward COVID responses and is spent by the end of 2020.
The district is opting to give each staff member a stipend in recognition of the additional burdens put on employees coping with the impacts of COVID. Benefit-eligible employees will receive a one-time stipend of $1,875, part-time staff will get $938, non-staff fall and winter sports coaches will receive $250, and substitutes will receive an additional $20 per day through December. Woolstenhulme asked not to receive a stipend but the school board dismissed that request.
“It’s a noble gesture, but it’s not healthy to make the superintendent the sacrificial lamb,” Brooks-Hamby said, noting that Woolstenhulme had done extra work like any other staff member.
Teton Education Association president Angela Hoopes thanked the board for recognizing the heavy lifting that teachers and staff are doing this school year, and asked that teachers have a say in where the 5 percent contingency the district is setting aside (around $30,000) is spent. That conversation went unresolved, but the board approved the stipends.
“This is an opportunity we can take as a board to say we respect and appreciate the work that’s going into keeping the schools open, the wheels on the bus heading in the right direction, and the students in class, whether they have to be at home like our 7th grade class or in person like we strive for every day,” Kearsley said.